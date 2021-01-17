Cambodia National Rescue Party vice-president Mu Sochua said her Cambodian passport was revoked in 2019. Photo: AP
Singapore Airlines blocks Cambodian opposition figure from returning home
- National Rescue Party vice-president Mu Sochua said she was stopped from boarding her flight from Los Angeles because she didn’t have a Cambodian visa
- She is one of dozens of opposition party members who face trial on treason charges, and she had announced she was returning to take part in the trial
