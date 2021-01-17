Cambodia National Rescue Party vice-president Mu Sochua said her Cambodian passport was revoked in 2019. Photo: AP Cambodia National Rescue Party vice-president Mu Sochua said her Cambodian passport was revoked in 2019. Photo: AP
Singapore Airlines blocks Cambodian opposition figure from returning home

  • National Rescue Party vice-president Mu Sochua said she was stopped from boarding her flight from Los Angeles because she didn’t have a Cambodian visa
  • She is one of dozens of opposition party members who face trial on treason charges, and she had announced she was returning to take part in the trial

Associated Press
Updated: 8:22pm, 17 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
