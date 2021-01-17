Rescuers assist an elderly man onto their boat in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan. Photo: AP
Indonesia floods force evacuations of tens of thousands, kill 20
- As of Sunday, 39,549 people had been evacuated and more than a dozen killed due to floods that affected 10 districts and cities in South Kalimantan province
- Floods and landslides have also struck Manado city in North Sulawesi province, with five deaths reported
