Aid reaches Indonesia quake victims, as rescue effort intensifies
- At least 81 people died and thousands are homeless after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Mamuju and Majene on Sulawesi island on Friday
- Medical workers are battling exhaustion and the risk of Covid-19 as they tend to the hundreds of injured people
A man walks past a house that collapsed in Friday's earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi. Photo: AP