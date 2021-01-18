A man walks past a house that collapsed in Friday's earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi. Photo: AP A man walks past a house that collapsed in Friday's earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi. Photo: AP
Aid reaches Indonesia quake victims, as rescue effort intensifies

  • At least 81 people died and thousands are homeless after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Mamuju and Majene on Sulawesi island on Friday
  • Medical workers are battling exhaustion and the risk of Covid-19 as they tend to the hundreds of injured people

Associated Press
Updated: 12:21pm, 18 Jan, 2021

