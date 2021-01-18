Thai police arrest a man during an anti-government protest in Bangkok on Saturday calling for democratic reforms and the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: DPA
Thailand anti-government protester says he was abducted, dumped on street
- Volunteer guard for protest movement was bundled into a van and questioned for 12 hours over sign assailing monarchy
- Thai police said they were not responsible for the abduction and were conducting an investigation into the incident
