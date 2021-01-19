Singapore could deliver up to 70,000 vaccinations a day from next month, a government tender document has shown. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore ramps up vaccine plans; Philippines allows China’s Sinovac vaccine donation
- Singapore wants to set up 36 vaccination centres that can cater to 2,000 people a day from next month
- Philippine authorities said 500,000 CoronaVac doses will be accepted, even though Sinovac has just applied for its emergency use
