Anchan, a former civil servant, was first arrested in 2015 after being linked to underground podcast host who criticised the monarchy. Photo: EPA
Thailand jails woman for more than 43 years for insulting monarchy
- Anchan, whose last name was withheld by human rights lawyers to protect her relatives, was convicted on 29 counts of lese majeste
- The court halved her original sentence of 87 years because she had confessed, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group
Topic | Thailand
