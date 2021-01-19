Anchan, a former civil servant, was first arrested in 2015 after being linked to underground podcast host who criticised the monarchy. Photo: EPA Anchan, a former civil servant, was first arrested in 2015 after being linked to underground podcast host who criticised the monarchy. Photo: EPA
Thailand jails woman for more than 43 years for insulting monarchy

  • Anchan, whose last name was withheld by human rights lawyers to protect her relatives, was convicted on 29 counts of lese majeste
  • The court halved her original sentence of 87 years because she had confessed, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:53pm, 19 Jan, 2021

