Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is seen at a religious ceremony in Bangkok. After spending much of his reign in Germany, he has recently increased his presence in the country. Photo: Reuters
Thailand’s king works to bolster his image as protests set to continue
- Thailand faces a coronavirus outbreak and economic slump, while student leaders vow to continue protests against the government and monarchy
- King Maha Vajiralongkorn has boosted his presence, attending ceremonies and greeting supporters, as he tries to earn respect and popularity
