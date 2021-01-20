Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is seen at a religious ceremony in Bangkok. After spending much of his reign in Germany, he has recently increased his presence in the country. Photo: Reuters Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is seen at a religious ceremony in Bangkok. After spending much of his reign in Germany, he has recently increased his presence in the country. Photo: Reuters
Thailand’s king works to bolster his image as protests set to continue

  • Thailand faces a coronavirus outbreak and economic slump, while student leaders vow to continue protests against the government and monarchy
  • King Maha Vajiralongkorn has boosted his presence, attending ceremonies and greeting supporters, as he tries to earn respect and popularity

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:25pm, 20 Jan, 2021

