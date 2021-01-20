American graphic designer Kristen Gray, centre, her partner Saundra Michelle Alexander, right, and lawyer Erwin Siregar, arrive for questioning in Denpasar, Bali. Photo: AP
Indonesia to deport US ‘digital nomad’ who tweeted that Bali is LGBT friendly
- Kristen Gray and her partner arrived in Bali at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, enthusing about the ‘elevated lifestyle’ and low cost of living
- But officials said she may have violated immigration laws by working, as well as suggesting Bali was ‘queer friendly’ and easily accessible to foreigners
