Indonesian President Joko Widodo stands next to the debris of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 recovered from the waters off Jakarta, during a visit to the scene on January 20. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sriwijaya Air crash: Indonesian investigators look at faulty automatic throttle
- The Boeing 737-500 crashed into the Java Sea on January 9, killing all 62 on board. Investigators are reviewing data from the flight data recorders
- The autothrottle was producing more thrust in one of the engines than the other just before the crash, a source says
