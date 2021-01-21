Nora Quoirin, who went missing from a Malaysian rainforest resort on August 4, 2019, died by ‘misadventure’, a coroner ruled. But her family plans to challenge this finding. Photo: AFP
Nora Quoirin’s family to challenge Malaysian inquest ruling
- A coroner ruled that the London teenager’s 2019 death near a Malaysian jungle resort was due to ‘misadventure’
- But her family say many questions were left unanswered and they believe her body was placed where it was found 10 days after she disappeared
