Nora Quoirin, who went missing from a Malaysian rainforest resort on August 4, 2019, died by ‘misadventure’, a coroner ruled. But her family plans to challenge this finding. Photo: AFP Nora Quoirin, who went missing from a Malaysian rainforest resort on August 4, 2019, died by ‘misadventure’, a coroner ruled. But her family plans to challenge this finding. Photo: AFP
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Nora Quoirin’s family to challenge Malaysian inquest ruling

  • A coroner ruled that the London teenager’s 2019 death near a Malaysian jungle resort was due to ‘misadventure’
  • But her family say many questions were left unanswered and they believe her body was placed where it was found 10 days after she disappeared

Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:48pm, 21 Jan, 2021

