Sex workers stand in a largely shut-down red light area in Bangkok in March after a state of emergency was declared. Photo: AP
Human trafficking in Thailand drops as coronavirus restrictions hinder networks
- A report found only 131 cases were filed last year, compared to 288 the previous year, following Covid-19 curfews and business closures
- Thailand has also improved its efforts to stop trafficking in recent years after criticism about abuses in its seafood and textile sectors and its sex trade
Topic | Thailand
