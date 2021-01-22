Sex workers stand in a largely shut-down red light area in Bangkok in March after a state of emergency was declared. Photo: AP Sex workers stand in a largely shut-down red light area in Bangkok in March after a state of emergency was declared. Photo: AP
Sex workers stand in a largely shut-down red light area in Bangkok in March after a state of emergency was declared. Photo: AP
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Human trafficking in Thailand drops as coronavirus restrictions hinder networks

  • A report found only 131 cases were filed last year, compared to 288 the previous year, following Covid-19 curfews and business closures
  • Thailand has also improved its efforts to stop trafficking in recent years after criticism about abuses in its seafood and textile sectors and its sex trade

Topic |   Thailand
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Updated: 8:00am, 22 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sex workers stand in a largely shut-down red light area in Bangkok in March after a state of emergency was declared. Photo: AP Sex workers stand in a largely shut-down red light area in Bangkok in March after a state of emergency was declared. Photo: AP
Sex workers stand in a largely shut-down red light area in Bangkok in March after a state of emergency was declared. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE