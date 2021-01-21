Amanda Omeychua turned her dead koi fish into a soup. Photo: Facebook
Pet food: Malaysian woman’s koi soup raises eyebrows after she makes meal out of dead fish
- Amanda Omeychua first shared the photos of her unusual dish to a Malaysian Facebook group for cooking ‘fails’ with more than 2 million members
- She said the fish had died accidentally and rather than let them go to waste, she decided to make them into a meal using a ‘traditional recipe for a king’
Topic | Malaysia
