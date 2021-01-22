A general view of the 2002 Bali Bombing Memorial monument in Kuta, Bali. Photo: EPA-EFE
US charges Indonesian extremist Hambali in 2002 Bali bombings
- Charges against the Jemaah Islamiah leader and two others come after the trio spent more than 14 years in the US military prison in Guantanamo Bay
- The bombings of tourist nightclubs in Bali killed 202, while the attack on the JW Marriott hotel in Jakarta a year later left 12 dead
