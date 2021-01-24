Guerillas of the New People's Army pictured in formation in the mountains of Luzon in 2017. Photo: AFP
Philippines universities deny becoming breeding ground for communist rebels
- The presidents of Far Eastern University, De La Salle University, University of Santo Tomas, and the Ateneo De Manila University rejected officials’ claims
- Labelling people and groups as communists or terrorists, a process known as ‘red-tagging, is rife in the Philippines, the United Nations has warned
Topic | Philippines insurgency
