The Panamanian-flagged MT Frea, left, and Iranian-flagged MT Horse tankers are seen anchored together in waters off Borneo island, Indonesia, on Sunday. Photo: Indonesian Maritime Security Agency via AP
Indonesia seizes Iranian, Panamanian tankers for illegal oil transfer, other violations
- The tankers are suspected of not displaying national flags, shutting off their identification systems and anchoring illegally, as well as spilling oil
- Iranian state television acknowledged one of the tanker’s seizure, citing Indonesian authorities. The report did not elaborate
