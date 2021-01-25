People at a Singapore gay pride gathering form the words ‘Repeal 377A’ on 29 June 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore activists appeal court ruling on gay sex ban
- The law, known as Section 377A, is rarely enforced but activists say it still jars with the city state’s increasingly modern and vibrant culture
- Last year, the High Court dismissed three challenges to the law, which it heard together, by a retired doctor, a DJ and an LGBT rights advocate
