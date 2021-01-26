An 8-year-old Filipino girl works on an assignment at her home in Manila earlier this month, as schools remain closed amid the pandemic. Photo: Reuters An 8-year-old Filipino girl works on an assignment at her home in Manila earlier this month, as schools remain closed amid the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Philippines keeps kids under lockdown, harming chances of Singapore-style economic rebound

  • Policymakers want children to stay indoors, concerned that they could infect grandparents or elderly relatives within extended households
  • But not only is that preventing parents from going out and spending, there’s mounting concern about the social and mental toll of isolating children

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:41am, 26 Jan, 2021

An 8-year-old Filipino girl works on an assignment at her home in Manila earlier this month, as schools remain closed amid the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
