Vietnam set to pick communist leadership as party congress kicks off
Vietnam's Communist Party poised to pick new leaders in secretive congress
- The country’s party general secretary as well as three other key leadership ‘pillars’ are up for grabs at the congress, which will run until February 2
- The new leaders will have to contend with an increasingly assertive China and ramped-up trade tensions with the US
