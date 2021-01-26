01:39

Vietnam set to pick communist leadership as party congress kicks off

Vietnam’s Communist Party poised to pick new leaders in secretive congress

  • The country’s party general secretary as well as three other key leadership ‘pillars’ are up for grabs at the congress, which will run until February 2
  • The new leaders will have to contend with an increasingly assertive China and ramped-up trade tensions with the US

Updated: 10:32pm, 26 Jan, 2021

