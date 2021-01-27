People look out from the observation tower of the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore at public and private residential apartment buildings in this 2016 file photo. Photo: Reuters
In Singapore, foreign buying of private apartments drops to 17-year low
- Non-permanent resident apartment purchases accounted for just 4.1 per cent of total sales last year, according to an analysis of government data
- Purchases by non-resident Chinese also slumped, but they are still flocking to Singapore because of its political, financial and legal stability, analyst said
Topic | Singapore
