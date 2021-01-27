The Sangley Point International Airport project. Photo: Handout
Philippine province cancels award for Chinese firm’s US$10 billion airport project
- China Communications Construction Co and Filipino firm MacroAsia Corp in 2019 won the auction to partner with Cavite’s government to upgrade the Sangley airport
- The Cavite governor said the cancellation had nothing to do with CCCC being blacklisted by the US over its role in building South China Sea islands
