A police officer pictured at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch on March 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Singapore boy influenced by Christchurch gunman made ‘detailed plans’ to attack mosques

  • The 16-year-old student intended to strike two mosques on March 15, exactly two years after the extremist Brenton Tarrant shot dozens of Muslims in New Zealand
  • He is the first person to be detained after being inspired by far-right extremist ideology, Singapore’s Internal Security Department says

Updated: 7:30pm, 27 Jan, 2021

