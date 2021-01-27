Panamanian-flagged MT Freya and the Iranian-flagged MT Horse vessels are seen anchored in the waters off West Kalimantan province. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters Panamanian-flagged MT Freya and the Iranian-flagged MT Horse vessels are seen anchored in the waters off West Kalimantan province. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Beijing seeks details after Indonesia seizes tankers with 25 Chinese workers

  • Indonesia seized the MT Horse and MT Freya on Sunday on suspicion they had made illegal oil transfers
  • The seizure of the ships, which had Iranian and Chinese workers, were not related to US sanctions, Indonesia said

ReutersAssociated Press
Reuters and Associated Press

Updated: 8:44pm, 27 Jan, 2021

