Panamanian-flagged MT Freya and the Iranian-flagged MT Horse vessels are seen anchored in the waters off West Kalimantan province. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Beijing seeks details after Indonesia seizes tankers with 25 Chinese workers
- Indonesia seized the MT Horse and MT Freya on Sunday on suspicion they had made illegal oil transfers
- The seizure of the ships, which had Iranian and Chinese workers, were not related to US sanctions, Indonesia said
Topic | Indonesia
