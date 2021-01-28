Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during an armed forces change of command ceremony in Quezon City in April 2018. Photo: Reuters Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during an armed forces change of command ceremony in Quezon City in April 2018. Photo: Reuters
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during an armed forces change of command ceremony in Quezon City in April 2018. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte wants to get coronavirus shots in buttocks, but critics cry foul

  • Some say the president is using this as excuse to avoid revealing which vaccine he receives, amid questions over product from Chinese firm
  • His health secretary compares the decision to how the queen of England did not want to be inoculated in public

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
DPA
DPA

Updated: 6:02am, 28 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during an armed forces change of command ceremony in Quezon City in April 2018. Photo: Reuters Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during an armed forces change of command ceremony in Quezon City in April 2018. Photo: Reuters
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during an armed forces change of command ceremony in Quezon City in April 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE