Devotees lie down and pray inside coffins to ‘trick death and improve their luck’ at a temple in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters Devotees lie down and pray inside coffins to ‘trick death and improve their luck’ at a temple in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Devotees lie down and pray inside coffins to ‘trick death and improve their luck’ at a temple in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Mock funerals held in Thailand to ‘remember death’, restore fortunes

  • Participants pay US$3.30 for the flowers, candles, and clothing that are part of the ceremony, which involves lying down in a coffin
  • The ceremonies are held at temples across Thailand and aim to ‘remind people that one day we will die’, a monk said

Topic |   Thailand
Reuters
Reuters in Bangkok

Updated: 2:00pm, 28 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Devotees lie down and pray inside coffins to ‘trick death and improve their luck’ at a temple in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters Devotees lie down and pray inside coffins to ‘trick death and improve their luck’ at a temple in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Devotees lie down and pray inside coffins to ‘trick death and improve their luck’ at a temple in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE