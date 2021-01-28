Devotees lie down and pray inside coffins to ‘trick death and improve their luck’ at a temple in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Mock funerals held in Thailand to ‘remember death’, restore fortunes
- Participants pay US$3.30 for the flowers, candles, and clothing that are part of the ceremony, which involves lying down in a coffin
- The ceremonies are held at temples across Thailand and aim to ‘remind people that one day we will die’, a monk said
