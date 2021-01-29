Health workers wearing protective suits are seen at a temporary coronavirus swabbing counter at the National Convention Centre, the venue for the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam coronavirus outbreak spreads to Hanoi; Philippines’ top diplomat in quarantine
- Anti-virus measures were stepped up in the capital, where Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party is having its leadership congress
- Elsewhere, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr said the department’s headquarters will be closed for five days after an outbreak
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Health workers wearing protective suits are seen at a temporary coronavirus swabbing counter at the National Convention Centre, the venue for the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Photo: Reuters