Myanmar coup fears mount as military refuses to accept election results

  • Myanmar's election commission rejected the military’s allegations of fraud in the November poll won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy
  • The UN and foreign embassies have sounded alarm and security is tight after the military refused to rule out a coup if its complaints were ignored

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:05pm, 29 Jan, 2021

