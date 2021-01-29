Policemen stand guard behind a road barricade, as a part of security preparations ahead of next week's opening of Myanmar's parliament in Naypyidaw. Photo: AP
Myanmar coup fears mount as military refuses to accept election results
- Myanmar's election commission rejected the military’s allegations of fraud in the November poll won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy
- The UN and foreign embassies have sounded alarm and security is tight after the military refused to rule out a coup if its complaints were ignored
