A worker inspects newly-made gloves at Top Glove factory in Shah Alam, Malaysia. File photo: Reuters
Inspired by GameStop craze, BursaBets targets Malaysian glove stocks
- Shares of Top Glove rose over eight per cent as mom-and-pop investors drew inspiration from the GameStop trading frenzy in the US
- Modelled on the Reddit forum WallStreetBets, BursaBets was set up to target shares of glove firms – prompting a warning from Malaysia’s regulator
Topic | Malaysia
A worker inspects newly-made gloves at Top Glove factory in Shah Alam, Malaysia. File photo: Reuters