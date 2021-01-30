A worker inspects newly-made gloves at Top Glove factory in Shah Alam, Malaysia. File photo: Reuters A worker inspects newly-made gloves at Top Glove factory in Shah Alam, Malaysia. File photo: Reuters
Inspired by GameStop craze, BursaBets targets Malaysian glove stocks

  • Shares of Top Glove rose over eight per cent as mom-and-pop investors drew inspiration from the GameStop trading frenzy in the US
  • Modelled on the Reddit forum WallStreetBets, BursaBets was set up to target shares of glove firms – prompting a warning from Malaysia’s regulator

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:23am, 30 Jan, 2021

