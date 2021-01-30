Taxis are seen at a traffic light in Singapore. A foreigner has been jailed for assaulting a taxi driver who took a wrong turn when driving him home. Photo: EPA-EFE Taxis are seen at a traffic light in Singapore. A foreigner has been jailed for assaulting a taxi driver who took a wrong turn when driving him home. Photo: EPA-EFE
Expat who punched Singapore taxi driver after boozy night out jailed for seven months

  • The New Zealander, 59, pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt to the 60-year-old taxi driver who took a wrong turn while driving him home at 3am
  • When the taxi driver dropped his credit card, he punched him repeatedly, causing a broken nose, chipped tooth and bleeding

Today Online

Updated: 11:44am, 30 Jan, 2021

