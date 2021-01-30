Medical workers in protective suits stand outside a quarantined building amid the coronavirus outbreak in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam shortens Communist Party congress amid coronavirus outbreak
- Vietnam reported 34 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday and approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, as a flare-up in cases spread to Hanoi
- Elsewhere, Thailand reported 930 new coronavirus cases and Japan detected the UK strain in patients who had not travelled overseas
