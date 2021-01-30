Phra Shine Waradhammo, a 52-year-old Buddhist monk, says he was called “garbage” by outraged conservatives. Photo: Thomson Reuters Foundation
‘Hungry ghost in saffron robe’: Thai monk faces online backlash over abortion rights stance
- LGBT-supporting Buddhist says he was called ‘hungry ghost in saffron robe’ after holding sign that read, ‘Stop Condemning Abortion’
- His protest came after parliament passed law allowing abortion in first trimester, which abortion-rights activists said didn’t go far enough
Topic | Thailand
