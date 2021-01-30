Myanmar's military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, earlier this week raised the prospect of scrapping the country's constitution. Photo: AFP
Myanmar army steps back from coup threat, says it will protect constitution
- Statement from Tatmadaw comes after UN expresses serious concerns about possibility of army intervention in country
- Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy said military’s statement that it would act according to law was ‘suitable explanation’
Topic | Myanmar
