A soldier and police officer stand guard behind police tape in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian boy’s drowning death sparks murder investigation amid parental abuse allegations
- The seven-year-old boy, known affectionately as Adik, died on Friday. His biological mother and stepfather have been detained
- On Facebook, a woman identified as 50-year-old Norlinda Abu Hassan said she had fostered the boy for most of his life, only giving him up in October
