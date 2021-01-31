A soldier and police officer stand guard behind police tape in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters A soldier and police officer stand guard behind police tape in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
A soldier and police officer stand guard behind police tape in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysian boy’s drowning death sparks murder investigation amid parental abuse allegations

  • The seven-year-old boy, known affectionately as Adik, died on Friday. His biological mother and stepfather have been detained
  • On Facebook, a woman identified as 50-year-old Norlinda Abu Hassan said she had fostered the boy for most of his life, only giving him up in October

Topic |   Malaysia
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 2:59pm, 31 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A soldier and police officer stand guard behind police tape in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters A soldier and police officer stand guard behind police tape in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
A soldier and police officer stand guard behind police tape in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE