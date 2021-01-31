Vietnam's General Secretary of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong pictured at the ruling Communist Party’s 13th National Congress on Tuesday. Photo: VNA Handout via Reuters Vietnam's General Secretary of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong pictured at the ruling Communist Party’s 13th National Congress on Tuesday. Photo: VNA Handout via Reuters
Vietnam's General Secretary of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong pictured at the ruling Communist Party’s 13th National Congress on Tuesday. Photo: VNA Handout via Reuters
Vietnam re-elects Nguyen Phu Trong as Communist Party chief for third time after secretive Congress

  • Trong, a 76-year-old pro-China conservative who is rumoured to be in poor health, was given the nod after a week of closed-door talks
  • His re-election is a boost for the high-profile anti-corruption campaign he spearheaded, which has swept through the party, police and armed forces

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Hanoi

Updated: 3:33pm, 31 Jan, 2021

