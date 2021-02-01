Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained amid reports of a coup in Myanmar. Photo: EPA
developing | Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained during raid, ruling party spokesman says
- The move followed days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military that stirred fears of a coup
- ‘I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law,’ spokesman Myo Nyunt said
Topic | Aung San Suu Kyi
