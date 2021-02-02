Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Photo: EPA
Myanmar coup: army chief Min Aung Hlaing was headed for retirement before seizing control
- Min Aung Hlaing was the public face of the offensive that sent more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslim fleeing to Bangladesh
- United Nations investigators said the offensive included mass killings, gang rapes and widespread arson and was executed with ‘genocidal intent’
