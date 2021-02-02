Members of Myanmar’s inside Yangon City Hall after they occupied the building. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar coup is a ‘stain on the military’, NLD party says, calling for Aung San Suu Kyi to be released
- New cabinet appointments were top officials aligned with the military, including Wunna Maung Lwin replacing Suu Kyi as foreign minister
- Military chief and coup leader Min Aung Hlaing is an international pariah but he is now in charge of the country
Topic | Myanmar
