People are seen at a market in Yangon on February 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters People are seen at a market in Yangon on February 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
People are seen at a market in Yangon on February 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar: Bridgefy saw 600,000 downloads of offline message app in hours after coup

  • The Mexico-based start-up tweeted that it hoped people in Myanmar would find its app ‘useful during tough times’
  • Bridgefy, which gained popularity during Hong Kong’s anti-government protests, is an app that uses short-range Bluetooth connections to enable users to communicate

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:59pm, 2 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People are seen at a market in Yangon on February 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters People are seen at a market in Yangon on February 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
People are seen at a market in Yangon on February 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE