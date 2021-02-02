People are seen at a market in Yangon on February 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar: Bridgefy saw 600,000 downloads of offline message app in hours after coup
- The Mexico-based start-up tweeted that it hoped people in Myanmar would find its app ‘useful during tough times’
- Bridgefy, which gained popularity during Hong Kong’s anti-government protests, is an app that uses short-range Bluetooth connections to enable users to communicate
Topic | Myanmar
People are seen at a market in Yangon on February 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters