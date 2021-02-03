A Rohingya refugee at the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: AP
Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh camps fear returning to Myanmar after coup
- Bangladesh has hosted over 700,000 Rohingya Muslims in crowded refugee camps since 2017 and wants to send them back to Buddhist-majority Myanmar
- Previous attempts at repatriation have failed, and refugees say they are more afraid than ever to return, now that the military is in complete control
