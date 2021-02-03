A Rohingya refugee at the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: AP A Rohingya refugee at the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: AP
A Rohingya refugee at the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: AP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh camps fear returning to Myanmar after coup

  • Bangladesh has hosted over 700,000 Rohingya Muslims in crowded refugee camps since 2017 and wants to send them back to Buddhist-majority Myanmar
  • Previous attempts at repatriation have failed, and refugees say they are more afraid than ever to return, now that the military is in complete control

Topic |   Myanmar
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:00am, 3 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Rohingya refugee at the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: AP A Rohingya refugee at the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: AP
A Rohingya refugee at the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE