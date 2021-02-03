Residents look out from their windows during a ‘noise barrage’ protest in Yangon, Myanmar, late on Tuesday. Photo: AP Residents look out from their windows during a ‘noise barrage’ protest in Yangon, Myanmar, late on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Residents look out from their windows during a ‘noise barrage’ protest in Yangon, Myanmar, late on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

In Myanmar, noisy ‘protests’ erupt against military coup, as doctors join campaign of civil disobedience

  • People in Yangon chanted ‘evil be gone’ and banged on metal pots late on Tuesday in a traditional gesture to drive away evil or bad karma
  • Meanwhile, doctors in at least 20 government hospitals joined a campaign of civil disobedience, with some pictured wearing protest slogans

Topic |   Myanmar
ReutersBloomberg
Reuters and Bloomberg

Updated: 11:52am, 3 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents look out from their windows during a ‘noise barrage’ protest in Yangon, Myanmar, late on Tuesday. Photo: AP Residents look out from their windows during a ‘noise barrage’ protest in Yangon, Myanmar, late on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Residents look out from their windows during a ‘noise barrage’ protest in Yangon, Myanmar, late on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE