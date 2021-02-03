Residents look out from their windows during a ‘noise barrage’ protest in Yangon, Myanmar, late on Tuesday. Photo: AP
In Myanmar, noisy ‘protests’ erupt against military coup, as doctors join campaign of civil disobedience
- People in Yangon chanted ‘evil be gone’ and banged on metal pots late on Tuesday in a traditional gesture to drive away evil or bad karma
- Meanwhile, doctors in at least 20 government hospitals joined a campaign of civil disobedience, with some pictured wearing protest slogans
Topic | Myanmar
Residents look out from their windows during a ‘noise barrage’ protest in Yangon, Myanmar, late on Tuesday. Photo: AP