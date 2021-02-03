Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, pictured in 2012 wearing the company’s ‘Glass’ brand of smart glasses. Photo: AFP
Google co-founder Sergei Brin to open family office in Singapore, becoming latest billionaire to set up camp in Asian financial hub
- Brin, the world’s ninth richest person, is the latest tycoon to take advantage of Singapore’s low taxes and generous incentives for family offices
- Brin co-founded search giant Google – now a unit of Alphabet Inc. – with Larry Page in 1998. His net worth is estimated at US$86.5 billion
Topic | Singapore
