Myanmar
Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi for violating import-export law: document

  • Police have accused Aung San Suu Kyi of breaching an import-export law, and sought her detention until February 15
  • Toppled President Win Myint was also charged with offences under the Natural Disaster Management law, a police document said

Agencies

Updated: 6:47pm, 3 Feb, 2021

Myanmar nationals in Japan protest against Myanmar’s military coup outside the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo on February 3, 2021. Photo: Reuters
