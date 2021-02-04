A man hits a plastic container to make noise after calls for protest went out on social media in Yangon on Wednesday. Photo: AFP A man hits a plastic container to make noise after calls for protest went out on social media in Yangon on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Facebook blocked by Myanmar state-run internet provider just days after coup

  • A letter posted online by the Ministry of Communications and Information said services would be unavailable until February 7 for the sake of ‘stability’
  • Signs of public anger over the military takeover are flickering in Myanmar after calls for protest were made on social media

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:52am, 4 Feb, 2021

