A man hits a plastic container to make noise after calls for protest went out on social media in Yangon on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Facebook blocked by Myanmar state-run internet provider just days after coup
- A letter posted online by the Ministry of Communications and Information said services would be unavailable until February 7 for the sake of ‘stability’
- Signs of public anger over the military takeover are flickering in Myanmar after calls for protest were made on social media
