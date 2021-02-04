Investigators work at the TP Marcelo Ice Plant on February 4, 2021, in Navotas, Philippines. Photo: AP Investigators work at the TP Marcelo Ice Plant on February 4, 2021, in Navotas, Philippines. Photo: AP
The Philippines
Philippine ammonia leak from ice plant kills 2, sickens 90

  • More than 90 residents and workers were taken to hospitals after being exposed to ammonia fumes from the TP Marcelo Ice Plant in the capital region
  • Investigators are trying to determine if ammonia had leaked from a pipe or was set off after a half-filled tank exploded, sparking the incident that left two dead

Associated Press
Updated: 5:01pm, 4 Feb, 2021

