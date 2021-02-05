A resident holds a candle and gives a three-fingered salute during a noise campaign in Yangon on Thursday. Photo: AFP
UN Security Council voices concern for Myanmar but stops short of condemning coup
- World body calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other detainees in statement with language apparently softened to win China and Russia’s support
- An initial text drafted by Britain criticised the military takeover, but the released version has no reference to a coup
