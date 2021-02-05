Students wearing face masks attend a graduation ceremony at a vocational school in Indonesia in September last year. Photo: AFP
Indonesia bans mandatory Islamic headscarves for schoolgirls
- The move was applauded by rights activists, who say non-Muslim girls have been forced for years to wear a hijab in conservative parts of the country
- State schools across the nation of nearly 270 million will face sanctions if they fail to comply with the edict from Education Minister Nadiem Makarim
