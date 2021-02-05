Students wearing face masks attend a graduation ceremony at a vocational school in Indonesia in September last year. Photo: AFP Students wearing face masks attend a graduation ceremony at a vocational school in Indonesia in September last year. Photo: AFP
Students wearing face masks attend a graduation ceremony at a vocational school in Indonesia in September last year. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesia bans mandatory Islamic headscarves for schoolgirls

  • The move was applauded by rights activists, who say non-Muslim girls have been forced for years to wear a hijab in conservative parts of the country
  • State schools across the nation of nearly 270 million will face sanctions if they fail to comply with the edict from Education Minister Nadiem Makarim

Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Jakarta

Updated: 7:21pm, 5 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Students wearing face masks attend a graduation ceremony at a vocational school in Indonesia in September last year. Photo: AFP Students wearing face masks attend a graduation ceremony at a vocational school in Indonesia in September last year. Photo: AFP
Students wearing face masks attend a graduation ceremony at a vocational school in Indonesia in September last year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE