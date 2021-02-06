A demonstrator holds a sign with the picture of democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest outside Myanmar's embassy in Bangkok on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
Lawyer for Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi says unable to meet her, seeks unconditional release
- Khin Maung Zaw says the detained leader and ousted President Win Myint are being kept at their homes
- Twitter users experience serious disruptions as thousands flock to platform after Facebook is banned by junta
Topic | Myanmar
A demonstrator holds a sign with the picture of democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest outside Myanmar's embassy in Bangkok on Tuesday. Photo: dpa