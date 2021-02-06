Officers from the Narcotics Bureau display ketamine confiscated in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong kingpin’s arrest in Thailand tightens screws on US$70 billion Asia-Pacific drug trade
- Lee Chung-chak, a member of the Sam Gor group, is suspected of being involved in drug trafficking for four decades
- Thai authorities also seized a laptop and multiple phones when they searched the 65-year-old’s serviced flat in Bangkok
Topic | Thailand
Officers from the Narcotics Bureau display ketamine confiscated in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: SCMP