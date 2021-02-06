Health workers conduct a mass vaccination for the Covid-19 coronavirus at Senayan stadium in Jakarta on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s coronavirus vaccine roll-out complicated by mistrust, broken fridges and fears of a ‘global Antichrist conspiracy’
- Infections and deaths are rising faster than ever, and it is feared that it will be months before the general population starts to be inoculated
- Although President Joko Widodo said he hoped about 1 million people a day could be vaccinated, the number currently stands at 50,000
Health workers conduct a mass vaccination for the Covid-19 coronavirus at Senayan stadium in Jakarta on Thursday. Photo: AFP