Elderly Singaporeans wait in an observation area after getting a dose of the coronavirus disease vaccine at a vaccination centre in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus Singapore: National Eye Centre says employee mistakenly given five Pfizer doses
- Centre says error happened during vaccination exercise, and staff member suffered no side effects
- Lapse in communication among vaccination team cited as cause, with one team member administering undiluted dose
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Elderly Singaporeans wait in an observation area after getting a dose of the coronavirus disease vaccine at a vaccination centre in Singapore. Photo: Reuters