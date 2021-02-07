Protesters display the three-fingered salute in front of police officers at the Sule Pagoda. Photo: dpa
Myanmar coup: protesters take to the streets for second day, condemning ‘military dictatorship’
- The surge in popular dissent over the weekend overrode a nationwide blockade of the internet
- Some protesters displayed the three-finger salute inspired by the Hunger Games films and used by pro-democracy protesters in Thailand last year
Topic | Myanmar
